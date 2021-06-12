Preview: Rocky junior rugby league grand final action

There will be a full day of junior grand final action at Rockhampton’s Browne Park on Saturday. Picture: Isabella Lettini

There will be a full day of junior grand final action at Rockhampton’s Browne Park on Saturday. Picture: Isabella Lettini

After the cut-short season of 2020, the Rockhampton and District Junior Rugby League has bounced back with a full program of seven grand finals at Browne Park on Saturday.

With a few new formats this season, teams have had to adapt to players being away with representative football and 2021 has seen the return of the under-17 competition with the under-18s going to the seniors new under-19 competition.

For the first time in the RDJRL history, two girls grand finals will be staged on the same day as the boys deciders.

The girls games have been held separately due to the competition previously being split due to schoolgirls but with the schools changing their competition to Wednesday nights it has allowed the full competition to be played at the same time.

The girls competition has come a long way since its inception and the skill levels are of a high standard and both games are full of representative players.

9am: U13 boys, North Knights versus Brothers White

Minor premiers Norths went straight into the grand final when they defeated Brothers Blue last week, while Brothers White have ridden the semi-final wave and made the decider after defeating Brothers Blue last Friday night.

These sides have met twice this year with one win a piece, and given the top four sides finished within two points of each other shows how close this competition was.

This result could go either way.

10.30am: U14 boys, Rockhampton Tigers versus Cap Coast Brothers

Cap Coast Brothers were the minor premiers on for and against with both teams finishing on 24 points.

Tigers got the advantage in week one of the semi-finals, but Cap Coast will have a chance to reverse that result.

Like the under-13 grade, both sides have a victory against each other this year. Another cracking game that will be decided by who turns up on the day

Noon, U15 girls, Rockhampton Tigers versus Emu Park

With only three teams in the under-15 competition, Rockhampton Tigers advanced straight to the GF having an extra week off awaiting either Emu Park or Norths to join them.

It was a tight match which could have gone either way with the Emu Park girls coming through with the victory.

With lots of talent in both teams, the girls will give it everything come grand final day.

1.30pm: U15 boys, Cap Coast Brothers versus Rockhampton Tigers

Cap Coast Brothers have been undefeated this year, dominating the competition.

In their two early meetings, Cap Coast won both convincingly. The first semi-final was a different story, with Tigers only going down by four.

After a strong win last week, Tigers could be on the rise.

Both sides are full of talent and this game could be very close.

3pm: U16 boys, Cap Coast Brothers versus Brothers Blue

Both these sides are full of representative players who lined up with the Capras in the new representative format this year and the skills that will be on display will be outstanding.

Cap Coast has had the wood on Brothers and showed in the first semi-final they are still a force.

Brothers Blue had to work hard last week with limited players and at one stage playing with 11 players and being down by 20 points, they dug deep and have a chance to take the premiership.

4.30pm: U17 girls, Rockhampton Brothers versus Rockhampton Tigers

Rockhampton Brothers won the semis in week one with a gutsy effort and with only nine players against Emu Park, advancing to the GF and giving them a week off.

It was a tight game in the prelims and the score line went back and forwards between Tigers and Emus with both teams throwing everything at it.

Tigers got the win and will be keen to defend back-to-back premierships.

Watch out for a great game between these sides.

6pm: U17 boys, Yeppoon versus Brothers Blue

Brothers Blue were the minor premiers and were stung by Yeppoon in the first semi-final week.

They bounced back with a strong win against Cap Coast and are now focused on the grand final.

Yeppoon now know they can beat the minor premiers and will take that into the decider.

Another good game to finish off the day.