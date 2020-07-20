Price revealed for motorsport precinct land

The site for the Rockhampton Motorsport Precinct at 53199 Burnett Highway, Bouldercombe, is under contract.

THE LAND for Rockhampton’s new motorsport precinct is set to cost an estimated $1.3 million.

It was announced last month the motorsport complex would be located at 53199 Burnett Hwy, Bouldercombe.

The 100ha site is at the JRT Quarry.

Rockhampton Regional Council are behind the project which started gaining official momentum in October 2019 when council put a call out for property owners for suitable locations for the facility.

Council handed down the 2020/21 budget last week which included details of land acquisitions.

The site at the Bouldercombe Quarry.

A sum of $1.36m was listed for the motorsport precinct for this financial year.

It should be noted this sale has not been finalised yet as it was still under a conditional contract.

Tenders for the design of the site were awarded to Driven International, an international firm partnered with an Australian company, in June.

Master planning and technical assessments will now take place, following by extensive community consultation.

Mayor Margaret Strelow has assured the community and local motorsport clubs would be heavily involved with the project and design process.

The complex was only in the early stages and it was expected the land contract could take up to 12 months and up to six months for the design plans.

Sports considered for the precinct include speedway (cars and bike), motocross, 4WD track, driver school, rally track, touring car and drift track.

It was envisaged the speedway would move out of the Rockhampton Showgrounds to the Bouldercombe track, which would in turn free up the showgrounds centre ring for a high-quality standard cricket and AFL venue.