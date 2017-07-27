Priceless paradise: Jaw-dropping Coastal home to go under the hammer

CRUISE down Bayview Drive, Lammermoor by foot or car and as magnificent as they are, eyes are drawn away from the incredible beach views.

25 Bayview Drive is perhaps the most eye-catching home in Central Queensland. It is unique in appearance, style and substance, inside and out.

With a grey, red exterior and an ultra-modern, glamorous frontage, it stands out like a Melbourne CBD apartment - one that would spark interest in every corner, globally.

The five-bedroom, award winning luxury home specifically built by the owners is up for sale via auction on August 27.

Ray White Rockhampton lead agent David Bell is very excited about the opportunity to sell this home and is looking forward to a good turnout at open homes and on auction day.

Sales associate to Mr Bell, Riley Neaton said the property is so rare, they can't put a price on it.

"No one knows a price as there is literally nothing to compare it to," Riley said.

"We've had a lot of people asking us about the price but all we know is that we have been instructed to sell the property and it will be sold on auction day. Which I think is a good thing for both seller and buyer.

"The person purchasing it will know they're definitely getting a one of kind. It is such a rare and wonderful piece.

"It was specifically built by Warner Building Group and was built as a grand piece of property.

"Everything is upper market and high end."

Features

5 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

779sqm land size

3 toilets

Air conditioning

Secure parking

2 garage spaces

Balcony

Inground swimming pool

chairlift

50kg dumbwaiter

formal lounge

separate dining room

built-in wardrobes

home theatre

stainless steel kitchen

If the breath-taking 180 degree panoramic views of the Marina, bay and beaches aren't enough - the three-storey home is jam packed with unreal features.

A 50kg dumbwaiter lift, Tasmania Oak timber floors, home theatre room, spiral staircase, sunroom, BBQ haven, sauna, the seemingly endless features give an other-worldly feel.

"The Infinity pool is definitely a standout feature as is the built-in spa," Riley enthused.

"Add in the spiral staircase, dumbwaiter and the chairlift... everything about it is rare.

"I love the open planned top floor. And the views. You can't be built out so those views are permanent.

"It is open to all markets and will be sold on auction day under the hammer."

Contact Mr Bell at Ray White Rockhampton for more information.

