Priceless practice in Air Force for young woman

Rockhampton's Monica Borg are fitted with helmets in preparation for their flight in a CT-4 Trainer aircraft at RAAF Base East Sale.

ROCKHAMPTON'S Monica Borg lives life in the fast lane.

The high-flying adrenaline junkie spent a week chasing her dream of becoming an Air Force pilot.

She got a taste of hands on experience into Air Force life at the Girls' Flight Camp at the Royal Australian Air Force Base East Sale from March 7-10.

After being selected from over 40 applicants, Monica's week long adventure saw her undertake a diverse range of challenges from flying in the aircraft and simulator's sectors, physical training and leadership activities.

She said the whole experience was priceless.

THRILLING: Monica Borg in preparation for the CT-4 flight. INSET: Testing out the CT-4 Trainer as part of the Air Force Flight Camp for young women program. CPL Veronica O'Hara

"I wanted to gain knowledge and experience that can't be read on paper, that would assist my application and training to become a fast jet pilot,” Monica said.

"I've always had an interest in flying because it would be an exciting and rewarding career that will allow me better myself in ways I didn't know were possible. But also to assist and protect others, and to lead.

"It is an experience that cannot be read from a website and has changed my views for the better about a career with the RAAF.”

In addition to experiencing military aviation, the participants were also introduced to the day to day running of an Air Force base and had several opportunities to engage with serving members of the Air Force and Defence Force Recruiting specialists to discuss potential future careers within the Australian Defence Force.

The Girls' Flight Camp is open to young women aged between 16 and 24 years, designed to provide them an insight of what a future career in the Air Force would be like.