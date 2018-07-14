Prices slashed by $50k on blocks of land at coast estate

Kev Doolan of Professionals Real Estate Emu Park is selling blocks from $130,000 at Pacific Outlook Estate in Pacific Heights.

PRICES are being slashed on land for sale at Yeppoon - and buyers are quick to snap up a bargain.

On the outskirts of Yeppoon lies Pacific Outlook Estate in Pacific Heights.

The blocks of land have been on the market for some time but their owner wants them gone - and has cut the sale price by $50,000 to get them moving.

Originally, there were 43 blocks of land on the estate.

Eight blocks were sold about six months ago and have houses built on them.

The built homes are low-set, four-bedroom modern homes with first-time home buyers or owner-occupiers.

The remaining 37 lots of land were marketed through The Morning Bulletin Real Estate Guide two weeks ago. Since then five have been contracted.

Handling the sales are Yeppoon Real Estate sales consultant Andrew Dowie and Professionals Real Estate Emu Park principal Kev Doolan.

Mr Doolan said the cheaper prices and marketing had gained a lot of interest.

"The owner wants them gone,” he said.

"He's slashed the prices right back to a very affordable price, not just for first home buyers but anyone really.”

Since the prices have been slashed, Mr Doolan has had numerous inquiries.

"The price point has really stirred up the inquiry,” he said.

The blocks are only minutes away from the new bypass highway into Rockhampton, levelled with ocean views.

Prior to the development, which has established roads and guttering, the land was covered in bush.

Mr Doolan said they were "very well presented and maintained”.

There are "good-sized” blocks varying in sizes, with the average about 720sq m up to 780sq m.

The blocks are also fully serviced with all amenities, including water and power.

Another major bonus is there is no "covenant” holding buyers down.

Buyers are not constrained to any particular builders or companies.

"You can do what you like,” Mr Doolan said.

The local real estate company is able to put together house and land packages with local builders upon request.

With prices starting from $130,000 they are "priced very competitively”, he said.

The average price is about $137,000.

Mr Doolan said he didn't expect them to be on the market for long.