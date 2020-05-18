Prices steady but buyers cautious due to COVID-19

Richard and Patrice Hamilton are delighted with their recent house purchase at Parkhurst through Mr Real Estate Rockhampton.

ROCKHAMPTON’S residential property market has secured a good spot on a ­“national property clock” which analyses performance.

The Herron Todd White Residential Month in Review May 2020 placed Rockhampton, Gladstone and Emerald in the nine o’clock “rising market” position of its national property clock for houses.

Bundaberg was the only Central Queensland town to make the prime 12 o’clock “peak of market” position.

No CQ towns fell into the “declining market” slot, nor the “bottom of market” position which was occupied by Brisbane and Ipswich among others.

The May review focused heavily on the impacts of ­coronavirus on markets and Rockhampton’s report card for residential houses and units made for pleasant ­reading despite some hiccups.

“To date, Rockhampton and the Central Queensland region have been well ­insulated against the COVID-19 outbreak,” the review stated.

“Despite favourable (coronavirus cases) statistics, the unavoidable impacts on hospitality, tourism and some retail outlets have been dire.

“Our local diverse economy however has proven to be a shining light, most notably the mining and construction industries which have to date managed to stay COVID-19 free and have been able to continue operations at close to full capacity, keeping jobs and the local economy ticking over.”

Still in relation to the Rockhampton residential market, The Herron Todd White review added the local property market had ­experienced a direct impact on confidence levels and sales activity, with many buyers and sellers erring on the side of caution and hitting the pause button.

“Local selling agents report a noticeable drop in buyer enquiries and new listings, however there is no sales evidence to suggest a drop in prices or values at this point in time, particularly important after our market was beginning to experience a level of growth in the past six to nine months which had not seen for over seven or eight years.”

The May review’s summary was if Rockhampton and the CQ region could maintain the low levels of positive COVID-19 cases, keep the major industries in operation, and get back to some normality, then there was a feeling “our markets will hold up well against this pandemic”.

“The risk going forward is the unknown on how long government restrictions will remain in place which will continue to produce a heightened level of concern and cautiousness from certain sectors of the market,” the review read.

Rockhampton did not fare so well in the HTW ­Commercial Month in Review May 2020 where on the “national property clock” for industrial it sat in the “bottom of market” position along with Townsville, Darwin and Perth.

“In Rockhampton, large civil government-funded ­infrastructure projects have commenced and with ­construction scheduled for a ­couple of years, it has ­provided some certainty for those involved over the ­coming years at all price points within the industrial sector,” the review stated.

“Whilst we have seen little market transactions since the initial lock downs, lessees and property owners appear to have cautious optimism with most having healthy ­pipelines of work into the future.

“We believe that any new industrial transactions will be based on intending occupiers having been awarded a long term contract, or existing ­operators expanding or ­upgrading and as such we ­expect that the industrial market will enter into a ­quieter holding pattern, with prices remaining stable but transactions decreasing.”