Priest deposed over 'inappropriate behaviour' claims

A WHITSUNDAY priest has been accused of sexually inappropriate behaviour.

Honorio Hincapie, who was received into the Anglican Church as a priest in 2013 in the Diocese of Rockhampton and later served in the Diocese of North Queensland as a locum parish priest, has been deposed.

In August 2017, NewsRegional reported Mr Hincapie had taken on a role at Proserpine's Anglican Church 'with a mission to make the world a better place'.

The Archbishop of Brisbane, the Most Reverend Dr Phillip Aspinall, removed Mr Hincapie's rights to exercise ministry in Holy Orders in the Anglican Church.

In a statement released today, the Anglican Church said Hincapie consented to the recommendation of the Professional Standards Board of the Anglican Church Southern Queensland that he be deposed.

The decision follows an investigation by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Wollongong and the Anglican Church Southern Queensland into a 2017 complaint against Mr Hincapie of sexually inappropriate behaviour with an adult in 2011 when he was a priest in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Wollongong.

Anyone who has been subjected to sexually inappropriate behaviour or sexual abuse by any church worker, clergy or lay, is encouraged to report the matter to the Police and to inform the Church's Director of Professional Standards, so that appropriate support can be provided and action taken.