CRASH: A primary school aged child was taken to Roma Hospital after a crash in Hospital last night.
News

Primary school aged child hospitalised after crash

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
29th Jan 2020 7:27 AM
UPDATE: The 9-year-old boy was discharged later that same evening after being examined by hospital staff.

EARLIER: A PRIMARY school aged child was transported to Roma Hospital with minor injuries following a motorcycle and car crash.

The crash occurred outside a private residence at Hodgson at 6.27pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman confirmed the child is in a stable condition, while the drivers and other passengers suffered no injuries.

More to come...

