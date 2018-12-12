Primary School children collect presents for a worthy cause

Primary School children of Heights College have been collecting presents to gift to the Salvation Army for the 2018 'Christmas Tree Appeal'.

PRIMARY school children of Heights College have been overflowing with Christmas spirit, collecting presents for a worthy cause.

Over the last few months, the jolly children have been collecting presents under the Christmas tree in their college library to gift to the Salvation Army for the 2018 'Christmas Tree Appeal'.

Head of Heights College Primary School Lucy Vanheck said the children have enjoyed watching the pile of gifts grow over the weeks and there was a real buzz in the library discussing the upcoming Christmas season and the joy it brought to so many.

"It is important that our children learn to be aware and sensitive to the needs of others and recognise that a small sacrifice of their own can mean so much in another person's world,” Mrs Vanheck said.

"Gifting a child that may otherwise have nothing under the tree at Christmas is sure to make a difference in a little person's life.

"We want to encourage our students to be others focussed, and by partnering with the Salvation Army, we are able to make this opportunity available to them.”

Captain Dale Brooks from the North Rockhampton Corps shared with the children about how the gifts would be distributed into the local community, blessing more than 350 families this Christmas season.

"It was a great project to be involved in and one we would definitely support in the future,” Mrs Vanheck said.