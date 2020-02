AN 11-year-old girl has been assessed by paramedics after she was reportedly “jumped” at school.

At about 10am, paramedics were called to Glenmore State School, Kawana, after reports of an alleged “altercation”.

Initial reports indicate she was allegedly “jumped” and “grabbed by the neck”. She was unconscious but is now alert.

It is believed she has refused QAS treatment.

The Department of Education has been contacted for comment.

More to follow.