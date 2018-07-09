Menu
Primary school teacher caught filming young girls at beach

Amber Hooker
9th Jul 2018 1:20 PM | Updated: 2:44 PM
A PRIMARY school teacher busted filming young girls at a Noosa beach admitted the videos were for his "gratification", a court has heard.

James William Treasure told police he had "engaged in this behaviour before" but this was the "first time he had been caught", civilian prosecutor Sam Rigby told the Maroochydore Magistrates Court this morning.

The court heard Mr Treasure was a Victorian primary school teacher of about 13 years, but was on the Sunshine Coast for a week's vacation when the alleged offences occurred on Friday, July 6.

In objecting to the 38-year-old's bail application, Mr Rigby said Mr Treasure had made concerning admissions after his arrest that he "has a problem" and that it was ongoing.

Mr Treasure fronted the court via videolink on two charges of possessing child exploitation material, which is currently under forensic examination, and one charge of public nuisance.

Mr Rigby told the court Victorian Education Department had contacted his office this morning and advised they were conducting investigations, and Mr Treasure would "likely not have a job past today" as he awaited sentencing or a trial.

Mr Rigby added Queensland police may lay further charges against Mr Treasure, and that Victorian police were today executing a search warrant at an address where they have seized "a number of materials".

The defence told the court Treasure did not have any children or prior convictions and intended to live with his parents upon return to Victoria.

He said his father had flown up to support his son in court this morning, and that he and Mr Treasure's mother had offered to financially support him until he "gets a job that doesn't involve children".

Magistrate Matthew McLaughlin said Mr Treasure's charges were quite serious and was concerned over his voluntary admission he "has a problem filming young children".

"Police have seized a number of items; video equipment and things that have been recorded are quite serious in nature.

"He has had contact with young children over a long period of time... and the fact he has admitted to police he has a problem, I have great concerns about granting this defendant bail with his problem."

Mr Treasure was refused bail and declared an unacceptable risk of re-offending and endangering the safety and welfare of children.

He is due to reappear via videolink on August 24.

