Prime attraction prepares works for exciting relocation

NO ONE would dispute that building the Rockhampton Museum of Art is a huge job but there is another mammoth task that is going on quietly behind the scenes at Rockhampton Art Gallery.

Preparing and moving the entire collection is no small feat.

The gallery’s nationally significant collection is not something you can just put in a van and drive down the street.

So the Rockhampton Art Gallery has received a Community Heritage Grant from the National Library of Australia to buy 22 solander boxes.

They will enable the gallery to rehouse approximately 330 artworks from the Works on Paper collection to the best industry standards, in preparation for their relocation to the new Rockhampton Museum of Art in 2021.

The solander boxes have been built by a small Australian company based in regional Australia, Artifact Conservation.

Artefact Conservation is firm of conservators who hand make all their solander boxes using the highest quality archival materials.

The housing of the Works on Paper collection to conservation standards in sealed, durable solander boxes will greatly assist gallery staff in protecting the collection from thermal shock, kinetic shock, dust and light as the collection goes through the process of packing, transport and relocation in the new gallery.

The arrival of these conservation storage materials coincides with the reassessment of the paper collection.

This process will include the removal of Fomecore backings and the separation and sorting of artworks by size and media.

The aim is to ensure that the differing media do not negatively impact each other.

Conservation housing for the gallery’s Works on Paper collection has been a result of Rockhampton Art Gallery’s 2016 Signiﬁcance Assessment, the 2018 public announcement of the new Rockhampton Art Gallery, and the performance of a 2019 Preservation Needs Assessment.

Rockhampton Regional Council community services spokesman Cr Drew Wickerson thanked the National Library of Australia for the grant which enabled the purchase of the boxes.