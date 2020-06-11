Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Prime attraction prepares works for exciting relocation

Contributed
11th Jun 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NO ONE would dispute that building the Rockhampton Museum of Art is a huge job but there is another mammoth task that is going on quietly behind the scenes at Rockhampton Art Gallery.

Preparing and moving the entire collection is no small feat.

The gallery’s nationally significant collection is not something you can just put in a van and drive down the street.

So the Rockhampton Art Gallery has received a Community Heritage Grant from the National Library of Australia to buy 22 solander boxes.

They will enable the gallery to rehouse approximately 330 artworks from the Works on Paper collection to the best industry standards, in preparation for their relocation to the new Rockhampton Museum of Art in 2021.

The solander boxes have been built by a small Australian company based in regional Australia, Artifact Conservation.

Artefact Conservation is firm of conservators who hand make all their solander boxes using the highest quality archival materials.

The housing of the Works on Paper collection to conservation standards in sealed, durable solander boxes will greatly assist gallery staff in protecting the collection from thermal shock, kinetic shock, dust and light as the collection goes through the process of packing, transport and relocation in the new gallery.

The arrival of these conservation storage materials coincides with the reassessment of the paper collection.

This process will include the removal of Fomecore backings and the separation and sorting of artworks by size and media.

The aim is to ensure that the differing media do not negatively impact each other.

Conservation housing for the gallery’s Works on Paper collection has been a result of Rockhampton Art Gallery’s 2016 Signiﬁcance Assessment, the 2018 public announcement of the new Rockhampton Art Gallery, and the performance of a 2019 Preservation Needs Assessment.

Rockhampton Regional Council community services spokesman Cr Drew Wickerson thanked the National Library of Australia for the grant which enabled the purchase of the boxes.

paintings rockhampton art gallery tmbcommunity
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        French laments loss of local papers

        premium_icon French laments loss of local papers

        News After an illustrious print history, what does the future holds for The Morning Bulletin online asks regular contributor David French.

        Pineapple rail trail to recovery

        premium_icon Pineapple rail trail to recovery

        News The Iconic Yeppoon Capricorn Coast Pineapple Rail Trail will finally be realised.

        UPDATE: Future of Rocky’s 2020 senior footy comp decided

        premium_icon UPDATE: Future of Rocky’s 2020 senior footy comp decided

        Breaking Call comes just days after the fate of the junior season was decided.

        BREAKING: Man cut with knife in Rockhampton CBD

        premium_icon BREAKING: Man cut with knife in Rockhampton CBD

        News The man had reportedly barricaded himself inside a bathroom after the incident.