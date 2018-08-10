Prime beach front Yeppoon home put under contract

WATTLE GROVE: A beachfront home on the Capricorn Coast was put under contract (subject to finance) following a weekend auction.

A CENTRAL Queensland real estate agent says one lucky family could soon be enjoying the luxury of an absolute beach front home with prime views of the Capricorn Coast.

The six bedroom residence at 39 Wattle Grove at Cooee Bay was passed in at auction over the weekend but later negotiations with a family proved successful.

Debbie Lodwick, from Ray White Yeppoon, said the property was put under contract "straight after the auction” on a conditional offer - subject to finance.

"There was a very good crowd with four registered bidders,” Ms Lodwick said.

The spacious property had been on the market for five weeks.

Ms Lodgwick said the home has been tightly held in the same family for many years and has been extended to suit their lifestyle over time.

It can now accommodate a larger or extended family as it has completely independent living on both levels.

Downstairs offers a huge living area, two bedrooms, kitchen, bathroom and the most delightful sun room which takes full advantage of the beach and ocean views.

Upstairs is the original home with another four bedrooms, massive open plan living areas, timber kitchen, bathroom and office nook.

Ms Lodwick said she could not disclose the selling price at this stage.