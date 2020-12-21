Menu
SOLD: 70-72 Esplanade, Lammermoor, sold on December 7 for $985,000. Picture: Contributed
Prime beachfront block sells for $985,000

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
21st Dec 2020 12:00 AM
A prime beachfront block in Lammermoor has sold for close to $1 million to local buyers.

The 70-72 Esplanade property sold for $985,000 on December 7 through Brian Hooper Real Estate.

Described as one of Yeppoon’s ‘best vacant beachfront sites’, real estate agent Jared Hooper said the rare 1566 sqm block boasted two street frontage and enjoyed amazing ocean views towards The Keppels.

Mr Hooper said the residential land was sold to local buyers who planned to build their dream residence and enjoy the sand between their toes each morning on the beach across from their doorstep.

There has been a demand for beachfront properties on the Capricorn Coast, with two million-dollar sales recorded in the past two months.

READ: Million-dollar homes: Top 10 sales of 2020

READ: ‘Nothing like a global pandemic’ to boost CQ housing market

The home at 13 Livingstone Ln, Cooee Bay, sold at auction on November 14 for $1.12 million and just last week, 24 Rosslyn St, Rosslyn, settled after selling for $1.79 million on November 6.

“There is an insatiable appetite on the Capricorn Coast for beachfront properties, with local and out of state buyers snapping up quality real estate,” Mr Hooper said.

“With the current low interest rates favouring buyers, the demand levels are outrunning the stock levels, so buyers are quick to move to secure their beachside pieces of paradise.

“We really do live in such a stunning area and the Capricorn Coast has so much to offer, you wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

