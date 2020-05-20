Prime cattle market strong, 1694 yarded at Gracemere sales

Justin Rohde, Nutrien Ag Solutions Rockhampton, pictured with a pen of Droughtmaster cross steers sold for a top of 452.2c/kg. Weighing an average 232kg with an average of $1049/head

MOTIVATED bidders were met with a smaller yarding at Central Queensland Livestock Exchange (CQLX) Prime Cattle Sale last Wednesday, resulting in a stronger market.

Elders Central Queensland’s Damien Kenny said the prime cattle market was strong across most categories.

“Weaner steers were dearer as southern buyers competed strongly with the local restockers,” Mr Kenny said.

The top pen of steers was a run of Droughtmaster cross weaners that weighed an average 232kg and achieved 452c/kg or $1049/head.

“Weaner heifers held firm on last week with some top-quality lines on offer,” Mr Kenny said.

The top lot of weaner heifers sold for 346.2c/kg, averaging 250kg, to make $865/head, while middle range, young heifer averaged 313c/kg.

Bill Beck, Savage Barker & Backhouse - GDL, pictured with a run of Brangus weaner steers, sold for 422.2c/kg weighing 241kg to return $1015/head.

In total, only 1694 head were yarded, while competition from processors came thick and fast as they battled it out for the finished stock that was available.

Cows topped at 304.2c/kg with a run of Brahman, weighing 546kg, to make $1663/head, while the average type sold in the region for 240c/kg.

Restockers were able to bid on 36 cow and calf units, with R and C Woodard achieving $1475/unit for the top pen, while the average pair sold for $1295/unit to return to the paddock.

Store cattle sold to a dearer trend with a run of red Angus heifers, weighing 196kg, to secure 336c/kg.