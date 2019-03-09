Menu
SOLID INVESTMENT: The former site of the Cambridge Hotel & Motel Hotel, a fully cleared 3197 sqm of vacant land on the corner off Bolsover and Cambridge streets. Frazer Pearce
Prime CBD real estate up for sale

Michelle Gately
9th Mar 2019 1:00 AM
A PRIME piece of multi-million-dollar Rockhampton real estate is on the market, with a variety of development opportunities promised.

The land on the corner of Cambridge St and Bolsover St housed the Cambridge Hotel until it was closed unexpectedly in June 2015 and was demolished in November of that year.

Owner Rick Pisaturo, 97, immigrated to Australia from Italy after World War II.

Since settling in Australia, he has become a respected figure in the Australian cattle industry through his work as a breeder from his NSW farm.

Real estate agent Pat O'Driscoll is marketing the block of land and said it presented plenty of development potential, including commercial office space or residential or accommodation.

Mr O'Driscoll said it would probably end up being a mixed-use project given the options.

"It's pretty much a clean slate,” Mr O'Driscoll said.

It is advertised as being in the heart of the evolving residential apartment precinct, opposite Rockhampton's cultural complex, the Pilbeam Theatre.

FOR SALE:

  • 71-77 Bolsover Street & 3 Cambridge St, Rockhampton
  • Agent: Pat O'Driscoll Pat O'Driscoll Knight Frank - Rockhampton
  • Development / Land 3,197m²
  • Offers to purchase, closing date April 5, 2019, 5pm.
