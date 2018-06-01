Prime CQ real estate: A country package with many extras

This all around country package located at Jardine with a home and land is the House of the Week.

IN 40 years of Central Queensland real estate, Kev Doolan says this property is up there with the best he has worked with.

"It is probably one of the best rural proprieties I have ever put forward,” the Professional Real Estate Emu Park Principal said.

The all-round country package comes with a three bedroom home set on 58.25 hectares.

The land is rich volcanic red soil with largely couch type pastures including Pangola.

This is reflected in the condition of the cattle, pasture and landscapes.

"It's lifestyle block that you can create an income off,” Mr Doolan said.

"You can grow cattle on there and fatten them up.”

The house was built in 1995 with a solid rock block construction, making for an easy maintenance lifestyle.

Despite being almost 25 years old, the home shows no visible signs of any wear and tear.

Perfect to sit outside and have a morning coffee, there is a wrap around verandah around the home.

The views from the verandah are of the house paddock which has been replicated to be its own private rainforest with plenty of shade and outdoor living areas.

Under the roof, there is a spacious 300m2 with Australian slate flooring created to reduce the heat significantly.

Walking in the front door, the home has a unique country feel and air about it, bringing a sense of relaxation and peace.

Outside, the land is fenced into four paddock with ironbark and rosewood fence posts for a well maintained structure.

There is a netted boundary, metal gates and a well looked after set of cattle roads.

The property comes with a quality concrete base bore fitted with windmill, beautifully maintained 10ft Southern Cross Mill with 30ft tower - water analysis available.

For all the toys there is a sizeable industrial steel shed of 250m2 with concrete floor and power.

For even more room there are five open bays with lockable workshop area.

The property comes with registered five metre easement to Alligator Creek and an approximately eight hectares pondage bank in place that can harvest water from Hedlow Creek.

Every square inch of this property has been looked after and built with care, quality and upkeep in mind - and nothing short of hard work and love.

”The improvements to the property are in immaculate condition,” Mr Doolan said.

"It's very, very good condition, very well maintained.”

Nothing has been spared and the final product is extraordinary with clear evidence of a perfect final product on display.

The owners of the property have proudly ran this land for more than 30 years and are reluctant to move on.

"The area it is in rarely comes up for sale, people stay on the land for years,” Mr Doolan said.

The block is aimed at anyone, especially someone "who likes a bit of privacy”.

"Just a base for someone who wants to retire,” Mr Doolan said.

"Someone from out west if they want to move into town and be a retired grazier.

"Someone who works in the mines.”

There is very little maintenance and upkeep required, he said.

"It could look after itself, there is no work to do,” Mr Doolan said.

Described as "serene country retreat”, Mr Doolan said it is a surprise package.

"I think anybody chasing a property like that will buy it,” he said.

"It is so well presented.

"Good value for money.

"It's just a pleasure to have it for sale.”