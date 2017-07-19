Prime Minister must visit Debbie devastation area

BLOWN APART: Airlie Beach residents Maika McDonald,15, Lauren Squires, Karen Gordon, and Katelin Gordon, survey the damage at Shute Harbour after cyclone Debbie.

Severe Tropical Cyclone Debbie had a devastating impact on communities across large parts of Queensland.

For the long-term recovery and reconstruction for those affected communities, I proposed to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull that his Government and mine each provide $110 million - a total of $220 million - for projects and programs.

We developed this proposal - for Category D Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements - with local councils.

After having the proposal for two months, Mr Turnbull has now replied that his Government would provide only $29.3 million and that other projects - in Whitsunday, Mackay and Rockhampton local government areas - "fall outside of the scope of the NDRRA or because there has not been enough evidence provided to establish the need for the measure."

I met with the Mayors of the three councils and the Local Government Association of Queensland this week.

I reaffirmed with the Mayors that my Government would honour its commitment of $110 million for recovery and reconstruction projects.

My Government recognised the devastating impact of this natural disaster and we will ensure those Queenslanders are supported through recovery and reconstruction.

I join the Mayors to urge Mr Turnbull and his Ministers to visit the region and see the need for additional funding for themselves.

Annastacia Palaszczuk

Premier of Queensland