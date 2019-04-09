Why PM’s security should have spotted protesters

A protestor being evicted during Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s speech at the Valley Chamber of Commerce lunch in Brisbane. Picture: AAP Image/Dave Hunt

THEY looked like any other group of suit-and-tie clad bizoids packed in to Brisbane nightclub Cloudland for Monday's lunch with PM Scott Morrison.

But the gang of 10 at Table 7 had planned an ambush, waiting for him to start his pre-election pitch to the 200 or so strong crowd gathered under the auspices of the Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Sure enough, 10 minutes in to the talk, one of these blokes got up and started hurling anti-coal abuse at ScoMo.

He was quickly hustled off by security staff but then the rest of the table erupted in to chants.

"Climate election! No more coal!'' they yelled repeatedly in unison, prompting the security detail to boot them all out.

It came after two women with bright red anti-Adani banners jumped on stage in quick succession at the start of his talk and were also immediately tossed out.

"We will be everywhere you go in the election,'' one warned as she was marched off. "You're a shame to my generation.''

Clearly used to this kind of disturbance, a relaxed ScoMo seemed pretty unfazed by the stunts. "Is there a contestant number 3?'' he joked after the first two interruptions.

A vacated table 7 after protestors were evicted from a Valley Chamber of Commerce lunch in Brisbane where Prime Minister Scott Morrison was the guest speaker. Picture: AAP Image/Dave Hunt

But organisers must be asking themselves how these people slipped past whatever makes up the security bubble around the PM.

About 100 noisy, sign-toting protesters had gathered at ground level to welcome attendees so it was no surprise that anti-coal activists were out in force.

Event planners and security operatives were later seen poring over the guest list for the lunch trying to figure who the people were at Table 7.

A protestor takes to the stage during Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s speech at the Valley Chamber of Commerce business luncheon in Brisbane. Picture: AAP Image/Dave Hunt

Perhaps the Chamber should have noticed that all but one in the group declined to identify themselves as linked to a specific business.

They also had plenty of dietary requirements, with two identifying as vegetarian, one as vegan, another as pescetarian and yet another as "no shellfish''.

Sounds like a bunch of red flags to us!

Among those watching in horror as all this spectacle unfolded were SAS Group lobbyist and Nationals boss Larry Anthony, Youngcare head Anthony Ryan, Knight Frank's Ben McGrath, HLB Mann Judd's Andrew Buchan and former Yellow Cabs supremo Neill Ford.