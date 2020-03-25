Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images
Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images
News

Prince Charles diagnosed with coronavirus

by Stephen Drill in London
25th Mar 2020 8:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Prince Charles has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The Prince of Wales, 71, has tested postive and is self-isolating at Balmoral Castle.

His wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has not tested postive, a spokesman said.

Clarence House confirmed the diagnosis for the Duke of Cornwall, saying he had mild symptoms, "but otherwise remains in good health".

The news is a blow as Britain deals with a spike in the outbreak.

A makeshift 4000-bed hospital was being built in east London to deal with an expected wave of cases.

Prince Charles had met Prince Albert of Monaco, who a few days later tested positive for the virus.

More to come

Originally published as Prince Charles diagnosed with coronavirus

More Stories

coronavirus prince charles the royal family

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Further public area closures

        Further public area closures

        News Rockhampton Regional Council has announced more closures as a part of its COVID-19 response.

        Cancer victim’s warning: ‘Can’t pick vulnerable by looks’

        premium_icon Cancer victim’s warning: ‘Can’t pick vulnerable by looks’

        News “The reality is, our bodies simply do not have the ability to fight this virus and...

        Breach of drug trafficking sentence with domestic violence offences

        premium_icon Breach of drug trafficking sentence with domestic violence...

        News A YOUNG man breached a Supreme Court suspended prison sentence when he breached a...

        Police continue home invasion investigation

        premium_icon Police continue home invasion investigation

        Crime Three people entered a home in Kent St, allegedly armed with a shovel, knife and...