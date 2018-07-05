Charles’ pal lashes ‘common’ Markles

Meghan Markle’s family are under the pump again, this time from a close associate of the royal family.

AN old school friend of Prince Charles has reportedly labelled Meghan Markle's family as "common" and her dad Thomas as a "huge lump".

Nicky Haslam, who went to Eton with Prince Charles and socialised with Princess Diana, reportedly told the Daily Mail that the new Duchess of Sussex's family is "frightfully common".

When asked to describe the new royal in-laws, Haslam, who was born to one of Queen Victoria's goddaughters, reportedly said, "They're frightfully common."

And the newspaper said Haslam also told of his apparent relief that Meghan's dad did not attend the wedding at Windsor Castle on May 19.

Thomas Markle, 73, was forced to miss walking his daughter down the aisle after suffering a heart attack days after being caught posing for staged paparazzi snaps.

According to the Daily Mail, Haslam added: "It would have been awful if that huge lump [Meghan's dad] had been there.

Meghan’s sister, Samantha Markle. Picture: Supplied

Thomas Markle Jr has had his run-ins with police. Picture: Supplied

"The royals probably don't quite know how to deal with them."

But Haslem didn't leave his vitriol just for Meghan's beleaguered family; he also reportedly had a crack at her wedding dress.

Haslam told the newspaper he "didn't very much like" her $360,000 Givenchy bridal gown by British designer Clare Waight Keller.

Meghan’s mum Doria Ragland escaped the ire of Prince Charles’ friend. Picture: Getty Images

Reportedly saying "it didn't fit", he added: "It should have been made of thinner stuff, it seemed to be made of concrete".

But cabaret singer and former designer Haslam did reportedly reserve praise for one member of Meghan's family - mum Doria Ragland.

He said: "One person who wasn't common was her mother".

These days Haslam makes a living as a cabaret singer.

Clarence House declined to comment on his remarks.

- with The Sun