Doctor accused of taking inappropriate photos

by Janelle Miles and Alexandria Utting
12th Oct 2018 9:01 AM
THE Prince Charles Hospital has stood down an emergency department doctor without pay for allegedly taking inappropriate photos of women at a shopping centre.

The Metro North Hospital and Health Service issued a statement today saying the man had been suspended after police charged him overnight.

Metro North chief executive Shaun Drummond said the health service's integrity unit was working closely with the Queensland Police Service to facilitate a full and thorough investigation.

"As this matter is currently before the courts, it is not appropriate to comment further," he said.

The hospital and health service did not name the doctor but Mahamed Zaahid Pandie appeared in the Brisbane Magistrate's Court today charged with seven counts of observations or recordings in breach of privacy.

Police allege in court documents that the offences occurred at Garden City Shopping Centre, on Brisbane's southside, yesterday.

The charges carry a maximum penalty of two years in jail.

Pandie has been granted bail but was required to surrender his passport and is required to report to police two days a week.

He will return to court later this month.

