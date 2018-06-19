Menu
Meghan stuns on solo trip
Celebrity

Prince Charles’ unusual nickname for Meghan

by Hannah Paine
19th Jun 2018 9:04 AM

THEIR close bond was apparent when Meghan Markle asked Prince Charles to walk her down the aisle after her father pulled out of attending the royal wedding.

Now new details have emerged of just how close Meghan is to her new father-in-law Charles, 69.

The Mail on Sunday reports that Charles has a rather unusual but touching nickname for Meghan.

Royal sources told the UK newspaper that the Prince of Wales calls the Duchess of Sussex Tungsten because she is strong like the metal.

"Prince Charles admires Meghan for her strength and the backbone she gives Harry, who needs a tungsten-type figure in his life as he can be a bit of a softie. It's become a term of endearment," a source said.

Charles came to Meghan's rescue last month when her father Thomas Markle pulled out walking her down the aisle.

When Thomas dropped out to have heart surgery after it was revealed he had been staging paparazzi photos, Meghan asked Charles to walk her down the aisle instead.

Following their wedding and honeymoon it's been back to business for Harry and Meghan, who attended her first joint engagement with Queen Elizabeth last week.

On Saturday, Meghan and Harry attended the country wedding of Princess Diana's niece Celia McCorquodale.

The couple were all smiles as they walked into the church holding hands, with Meghan wearing a blue and white dress that divided fans.

