Prince George’s murder plot terrorist attacked

AN ISIS fanatic who urged extremists to attack Prince George has been stabbed in prison, it has been reported.

The Sun reports Husnain Rashid, 32, was allegedly slashed with a makeshift knife, with blood "all over his cell" at Manchester's Strangeways jail.

Rashid is said to have been left with a gash on his right ear, with prison services confirming they were investigating.

ISIS fanatic Husnain Rashid urged extremists to attack Prince George. Picture: Supplied

The weapon is said to have been a toothbrush with a blade attached to it.

A source told the Daily Star: "There was blood all over his cell and the landing.

"Nobody likes him or what he did, like threatening that young royal lad and all the ice-cream stuff. We don't tolerate that kind of thing in Strangeways."

It is unclear who was responsible for the attack that unfolded behind bars.

Prince George of Cambridge. Picture: Getty

Rashid had been jailed after sharing images of four-year-old Prince George next to a jihadi fighter with the message: "Even the royal family will not be left alone".

The court had previously heard the wannabe jihadi had also encouraged followers to inject ice cream with poison.

The wannabe jihadi had also shared a threat using images of the Russia World Cup, telling terrorists to attack people with trucks or cars.

The court had previously heard how Rashid, who lived at home with his parents, had shared advice online about attacks using tools from poison, bombs and knives.

Rashid admitted three counts of engaging in conduct in preparation of terrorist acts, and was given a life sentence for each.

HM Prison Manchester is commonly known as Strangeways. Picture: Supplied

He also admitted one count of encouraging terrorism and was sentenced to four and half years imprisonment, to run concurrently.

When police swooped to arrest him, Rashid had tried throwing his phone out the back door - but the device landed at the feet of an officer.

A Prison Service spokesperson said: "A prisoner received hospital treatment for minor injuries following an incident at HMP Manchester on Wednesday 25 June.

"An investigation is taking place."

