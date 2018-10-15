Harry and Meghan arrive in Sydney

PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle have touched down in Sydney ahead of their long-awaited tour of Australia.

The royals landed at Sydney Airport around 7am on a Qantas flight from London, not an earlier British Airways flight as had been previously reported.

A source from onboard the flight told media that the couple - who it's understood were travelling in First Class - appeared to be "in good spirits" and were "excited about coming to Australia."

No one’s hair looks that good after a long-haul flight, Meghan. Credit: Media Mode

Prince Harry and Meghan, looking remarkably fresh-faced, were whisked out of the airport and into a waiting car.

The royals - and their entourage - were surrounded by a heavy security presence, but still managed to offer up quick smiles for the waiting media.

The couple held hands as they walked to their car. Credit: John Grainger

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are believed to be travelling with an entourage of 10 staff members, including press secretaries and a hairdresser.

The Duchess of Sussex was clutching a huge folder of notes. Source: Media Mode

It's also being reported that Meghan has invited her best friend, Toronto-based stylist Jessica Mulroney and her husband Ben, to join them and help her with her wardrobe in an "unofficial" capacity.

A huge police contingent waits to escorts the royals at Sydney Airport. Credit: Matrix

Around half an hour after leaving the airport, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at Admiralty House in Kirribilli.

The royals will enjoy a quiet day today before their whirlwind tour kicks off.

THE TOUR

Their first official royal tour will include time in Sydney, Melbourne, Dubbo and Fraser Island, as well as other Commonwealth countries, including Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be in Australia for a total of nine days, with a stacked itinerary that includes public picnics, farm visits and a "Fluoro Friday" for mental health, but are predominantly here for the Invictus Games.

Their arrival today is fairly low-key (as much as possible) as their official duties won't kick off until tomorrow.

It will begin with the couple meeting with the Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove and his wife, Lady Cosgrove at Admiralty House. They'll be joined by representatives from the Invictus Games to take in the "spectacular views" before heading to Taronga Zoo to meet two baby koalas.

Prince Harry and Meghan will then catch a ferry to the Opera House to watch a rehearsal by the Bangarra Dance Company and then take part in a royal walkabout to chat with "members of the public", later returning to the Governor-General's house for a "reception".

On Wednesday, they will head to the NSW city of Dubbo to "see first-hand the hardships local farmers are facing by visiting a local property" and host a public picnic in a local park.

Later in the week, they'll fly to Melbourne to be received by state politicians at government house, meet with youth leaders and do what any out-of-towner struggles with the first time: catch a tram.

On Friday, royal fans will be able to catch a glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan at Bondi Beach, where they'll be spending time with OneWave, an initiative that engages with mental health. Later that day, they'll climb the Sydney Harbour Bridge with Prime Minister Scott Morrison to mount the Invictus Games flag and officially launch the event.

Over the weekend, the couple will be on Cockatoo Island and in the Domain for Invictus events, and on Monday will fly to Fraser Island - off the coast of Queensland - to meet with local elders and learn about the local indigenous history.

Prince Harry and Meghan will then depart for the South Pacific leg of the tour, before coming back in Australia on Friday, October 26, for a final two days in Sydney.

Meghan nailed “travel chic” with slim-fitting black pants, a black top, and long black and burgundy coat. Picture: John Grainger

The Qantas plane that Harry and Meghan arrived on.

The Duke of Sussex threw his bag in the boot and slammed it shut... He’s just like us, folks.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at Admiralty House in Kirribilli, Sydney. Picture: Dylan Robinson