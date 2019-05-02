Fans baffled by Harry’s announcement

Prince Harry will travel to Holland next week - leaving royal fans confused over when Meghan Markle will give birth.

The Duke of Sussex will launch the one year countdown to the Invictus Games on the overseas trip next Thursday, The Sun reports.

The move has taken royal watchers by surprise as they've been expecting news of Baby Sussex's arrival to be announced any day now.

It comes after speculation the Duchess of Sussex may have already given birth after the Queen reportedly visited the couple's home in Windsor over the Easter weekend.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit the Andalusian Gardens in Rabat, Morocco, in February. Picture: AP

Fans also pointed to Meghan's mum Doria Ragland and her make-up artist's arrival in the UK as signs Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, may have already welcomed their baby boy or girl.

Buckingham Palace today announced the news of the royal visit, saying in a statement:

"The Duke of Sussex will visit The Netherlands on Wednesday 8th and Thursday 9th May 2019.

"While in The Netherlands, The Duke will undertake an official engagement in Amsterdam.

"His Royal Highness will then travel to The Hague to officially launch the one year countdown to the Invictus Games The Hague 2020."

It has previously been reported that Harry would take two week's Paternity leave after the arrival of his child.

But royal watchers insisted Meghan had not yet given birth, saying next week's event had been a long standing engagement.

Queen Elizabeth II visited Harry and Meghan at Frogmore Cottage last week. Picture: Getty

The Daily Mail's royal editor Rebecca English said: "Harry is keen to go, but the baby comes out.

"If he has to pull out, or amend his itinerary, he will."

BABY SUSSEX WATCH

Harry has been seen in a number of public engagements in the past week, including the London Marathon over the weekend and the Anzac Day service with sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

The Sun on Sunday revealed that Meghan's due date was April 28, however while there has been no official announcement, Buckingham Palace stated that Meghan and Harry will keep the birth of their firstborn private until they have had an opportunity to celebrate as a family.

In a statement, the palace said: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby.

"Their Royal Highness's have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private.

"The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family."

This article appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission