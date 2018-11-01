Harry’s touching gesture for lost toddler

Prince Harry helped reunited a lost little boy with his parents during a public walkabout in New Zealand.

The couple were on a public walkabout at Government Gardens in Rotorua in New Zealand on Wednesday when the Duke of Sussex, 34, spotted a young boy who had managed to squeeze through the metal barriers, away from his parents.

Harry took a break from shaking hands to help the little boy.

In footage shared on Twitter, Harry can be seen gently guiding the toddler by the shoulders, asking those nearby: "Guys, whose child is this?"

After a couple of moments, he spotted the grateful parents and delivered them back their son.

It comes just two weeks after the royal couple announced that they are expecting their own baby in the first half of 2019.

Meanwhile, during the same meet-and-greet on Wednesday, Meghan also had a sweet moment with a young fan.

Two-year-old Catalina Rivera had also managed to get through the railings, and the Duchess was immediately taken by the little girl.

A smiling Meghan bent down for a chat before giving Catalina a hug.

The lucky little girl got a hug from Meghan. Picture: Alan Gibson-Pool/Getty Images

The little girl was "very happy" to get a hug from the pregnant royal, the New Zealand Herald reported.

The couple will fly home to London today after a jam-packed 16-day tour which has seen them take part in 76 engagements across Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.