Prince Harry’s cheeky joke about kids

Meghan Markle’s family will be a curious addition to the royals. Picture: AP

ROYAL fans will be pleased to hear that everyone's favourite newlyweds are planning a family. But don't expect the couple to have a big brood.

While in Dublin this week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ran into a woman who joked to Prince Harry they should get started on a family soon, according to People.

"My husband also has red hair and he gave me five children - when are you and Meghan going to get going," quipped Elaine Adam-Stewart, who was in the crowd.

Ms Adam-Stewart then told People that the Duke of Sussex quipped back: "He laughed and said: 'Five children? Too many.'"

The public pressure to have kids seems to be mounting for the pair, who only wed in mid-May.

However, the newlyweds said back in November, shortly after getting engaged, that they do want a family.

"Of course," Harry told the BBC.

"You know, one step at a time. Hopefully we'll start a family in the near future."

Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, 36, are already uncle and aunt to Prince William and Kate Middleton's three kids - Prince George, 4, Princess Charlotte, 3, and 2-month-old Prince Louis.

