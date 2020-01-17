Prince Harry laughs off Megxit question

Prince Harry will stay in the United Kingdom this week to continue negotiations with the royal family. Picture:AP/Matt Dunham

Prince Harry has stepped out for what could be his last official event as a full-time royal, after announcing his plans to move to Canada last week.

The Duke of Sussex, who met with the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William to negotiate new pared-back roles for him and Meghan on Monday, looked happy as he hosted the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draws for the men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments at Buckingham Palace on Thursday morning (UK time).

The event began on the palace's back lawn, where he met with young players and officials.

"Look after the grass or I'll get in trouble," he joked.

The Prince then faced the inevitable question from a reporter - "Harry, how are the discussions going on your future?" - but he laughed it off before heading inside.

Prince Harry is the patron of the Rugby football League. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

He looked happy as he met with young players on the lawn. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Before the event, the Duke spoke out about the pressures of having to "be tough" and hide your feelings in a video posted on Instagram spruiking a new mental health program for rugby players.

"Rugby League isn't just a sport, it's a community. And one that takes care of its own," he said.

"For many years it has been at the forefront of promoting and supporting good mental fitness, working hard to build a positive mindset for everyone involved in the sport. So I am proud to support the Rugby League World Cup 2021 Mental Fitness Charter."

Prince Harry said the charter was designed to help rugby league players understand there was no need to always "be tough" and "grin and bear it".

"This charter will build on the brilliant work already happening in rugby league by committing to training and educating all those involved in the tournament and the wider rugby league family, not only in how they can look after their own mental fitness but also support others to do the same," he said.

"The perception of rugby league is that you need to be tough, you can't show your feelings, you have to grin and bear it. But something like the Mental Fitness Charter will help us make real progress in getting rid of the stigma associated with mental illness and remind people that it is not just about being physically fit but more importantly mentally strong."

Prince Harry and Meghan plan to split their time between the United Kingdom and Canada going forward. Picture: AP/Frank Augstein

NEW PICTURES OF MEGHAN EMERGE

The video came as new pictures emerged of Meghan discussing "climate justice for girls" with a women's charity in Vancouver.

The Duchess of Sussex has been in Canada with her eight-month-old son Archie since she and Harry announced their plans to spend more time in Canada and become "financially independent".

She's been staying at a secluded beachfront mansion on Vancouver Island, reportedly worth a cool A$20.7 million.

The Justice for Girls charity she visited works to promote ending violence and racism against teenage girls living in poverty.

"Yesterday the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited to discuss climate justice for girls and the rights of indigenous peoples," the group posted on Twitter.

"Was great to talk about the importance of a holistic approach to social justice, and the power of young women's leadership."

While Prince Harry had been expected to join his wife in Canada later this week, it's believed he will now stay in the United Kingdom to continue negotiations with his family.

The Queen said on Monday that "final decisions" about her grandson's future role in the royal family would be made in "coming days".

Meanwhile, locals in Vancouver say they wouldn't mind if the couple stayed for good.

"We don't envy their lifestyle," Karen Halkett, who lives a 10-minute walk from the couple's mansion, told the National Post.

"Everybody who comes here usually comes for the same reason. They just want a quiet life, you know?"