Princess Mary stuns on red carpet

Crown Princess Mary and her husband Prince Frederik have stunned fans on the red carpet almost 20 years after their fairy tale romance began at the Sydney Olympics.

The Tasmanian-born Princess, 47, looked radiant in a jewel-encrusted burgundy gown as she entered a New Year's reception at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The lavish event is a yearly tradition attended by the country's top officials and members of the royal family.

Princess Mary's velvet dress was paired with a dazzling tiara, necklace, bracelet and ring all featuring rubies and diamonds.

Simple makeup showed off the Princess's radiant skin and her dark brown hair was in a low bun.

In keeping with royal tradition, she also wore an Order of the Elephant on a chain-link collar which is her country's highest ranked honour.

The ensemble was reminiscent of Princess Mary's look at 2018's reception where she wore the same jewellery, but accessorised her red, form-fitting dress with dangle earrings as opposed to the studs she wore this year.

Prince Frederik, 51, looked handsome in a navy military uniform and beamed for the cameras as Princess Mary wrapped her hand around his wrist.

The pair met 20 years ago at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney while at the Slip Inn, starting a love story which would capture hearts all over the world.

Frederik and Mary are met by hordes of people whenever they tour Australia where the Princess was born. Picture: Lisa Maree Williams

A whirlwind long-distance romance followed their initial meeting until Mary, born to a university professor and executive assistant, moved to Denmark in 2001.

They were officially engaged two years' later and married in 2004 at Copenhagen's cathedral in an emotional ceremony where Princess Mary wore a stunning dress by Danish designer Uffe Frank which featured a 19ft train.

The couple went on to have four children, Prince Christian and Princess Isabella - born in 2005 and 2007 respectively - and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine who were born in 2011.

Denmark is currently ruled by Queen Margrethe II, the country's first female monarch since 1412, who has had the throne since her father's death in 1972.

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and his wife Crown Princess Mary are frequently snapped looking as in love as ever. Picture: Ole Jensen

When the Queen dies or abdicates, Prince Frederick will become King with Princess Mary as his Queen.

Their romance has captivated Australians with Mary proving to be one of the country's most glamorous exports.

The couple have toured Australia several times with huge crowds following them wherever they go.

They are frequently snapped by photographers at the multitude of royal engagements they attend each year looking loved up and ever-stylish.