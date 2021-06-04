Princess of Monaco now unrecognisable

Princess Charlene of Monaco has debuted another edgy style makeover, looking every inch the action hero during a trip to Africa.

The royal shared several photos of herself on an anti-poaching operation in South Africa on Instagram, dressed in camouflage and with her hair cropped into an undercut style, with closely shaved sides.

Princess Charlene of Monaco on her South Africa conservation trip. Picture: Christian Sperka

"It was an absolute pleasure supporting a South African Anti Poaching unit. My sincere thanks for keeping our wildlife and rhinos safe. With all my love and respect," she captioned the photos.

Charlene posed with a rhino which had had its horn removed to prevent poaching. Picture: Christian Sperka

While many of her followers applauded her for supporting the important work of the anti-poaching unit, others weighed in on her bold new haircut.

"What a haircut for a princess," wrote one follower, complete with a 'sad face' emoji.

"Terrible haircut," said another.

Others were more supportive: "Wonderful your work is so important. And your haircut looks amazing on you," wrote one fan.

Charlene poses with the tranquillised rhino. Picture: Christian Sperka

The 43-year-old mother-of-two made headlines last December when she joined her husband, Prince Albert to hand out Christmas presents at Monaco Palace. But all eyes were on her bold new look: She'd shaved half of her head, while the other half had been died darker and cut into a punk-inspired fringe.

Princess Charlene, who represented her home country of South Africa in swimming at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, married Prince Albert - the sovereign prince of Monaco - in 2011.

They met at a swimming competition in Monte Carlo in 2000 but didn't make their public debut as a couple until 2006 at the Winter Olympics.

Princess Charlene gave birth to twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques in 2014.

She has become an influential style icon, whose fashion choices are often compared to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in British tabloids.

Originally published as Princess of Monaco now unrecognisable