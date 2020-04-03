Principal: ’Some of them were falling on hard times’

HASTINGS Deering has donated $1000 worth of gift cards to help Port Curtis families through the current economic challenge as a result of COVID-19.

Port Curtis Road State School Principal, Hayley Duggan said while the students were no longer in attendance on campus, the donation enabled families to stay safe at home for a longer period of time.

“We received the MasterCard gift cards on Monday, we could use them in any business,” she said.

Noah with his mother Chez along with Hayley Duggan, Principal at the top of the stairs.

“With the students no longer attending and families staying safe at home, this service run by our parents was no longer able to be accessed.

“We were able to replicate some of our breakfast for families at home by purchasing a variety of items such as cereal, long life milk and pancakes.”

Also, they included staples such as rice, pasta and sauces, soups and tinned foods with a few treats such as popcorn and muesli bars.

Food packages are prepared for families of the Port Curtis Road School community.

Hastings Deering had already been a supporter of the school’s daily breakfast club which provided students with the perfect start to their day.

“We still have some remaining for further down the track or to restart our breakfast club if the students return to school during term two,” Ms Duggan said.

“As a school we were wanting to do something for our families knowing some of them had work hours cut or diminished or were self-isolating due to medical conditions and were falling on hard times.”

Food packages are completed for donation to families.

Hastings Deering has brought its support along with a sense of hope and help to the community during a crucial time.

“Our amazing staff have been busy co-ordinating the purchasing of items on their way to and from school and a number of families have contacted us to pass on their appreciation of Hastings Deering and Port Curtis Rd SS working in collaboration for our community,” she said.

“The gratitude from families has been wide spread, not just from our families at school, but members within our community praising our combined efforts.”