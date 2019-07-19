Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Firefighters respond to the blaze in Warwick East State School.
Firefighters respond to the blaze in Warwick East State School. Chris Lines
Breaking

Principal's heartache as blaze tears through classroom

Chris Lines
by
19th Jul 2019 3:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WARWICK East State School principal Marina Clarke is heartbroken after a huge blaze tore through her beloved school this afternoon.

Ms Clarke, fellow staff and students were forced to evacuate during lunch playtime.

Fortunately no one was injured.

Ms Clarke said it was believed the fire started in an empty classroom at lunch and spread to the admin building.

"We noticed smoke from the west-end of the building and immediately started the evacuation procedure," she said.

"I cannot believe how quick the trees in front of the building went up."

Staff were forced to use hand bells to alert students to the evacuation, as the fire had spread to the area which contained the school-wide fire alarm.As the fire was in the admin building which also contains the school-wide fire alarm.

Ms Clarke said the evacuation procedure went smoothly.

"Thank God it was lunchtime," she said.

The principal said she has no idea how the fire started.

"I am devastated by this, just devastated."

Warwick firefighters are still dampening the area to ensure it does not reignite.

Warwick East State School was the first school established in Queensland, with a history that dates back to 1850.

More Stories

fire principal warwick east state school
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Multiple fire crews work to contain large fire Nth of Rocky

    Multiple fire crews work to contain large fire Nth of Rocky

    Breaking Multiple fire crews battling large grass fire, more crews on route

    CCTV: Shocking footage shows remorseless vandals' spree

    premium_icon CCTV: Shocking footage shows remorseless vandals' spree

    News 'It's disgusting': Police crack down on Stockland crime

    Tensions reach boiling point at community rehab forum

    premium_icon Tensions reach boiling point at community rehab forum

    News Emotional pleas from Parkhurst locals heard by QLD Health