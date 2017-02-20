PRISON BREAK: 12 notorious Rocky escapees

PANIC erupted at the Capricorn Correctional Centre north of Rockhampton this morning as guards realised convicted violent robber Adrian Boughton was missing.

Boughton, who is a prisoner at the Etna Creek facility, is believed to have escaped the low security prison farm at around 7.30am - and he's not the first prisoner to do so.

Since 1999, at least 12 other prisoners have escaped from the facility, leading police on manhunts across the state.

1999: Darrell Wayne Stone, 30, and Matthew David Whitrod escaped from Rockhampton Correctional Centre in December after they bashed and bound a visiting worker and stole his utility.

The worker was was tied up and put in the back of his car before it was used in the escape.

He later freed himself and raised the alarm.

Whitrod and Stone escaped because Whitrod wanted to go to Western Australia to spend Christmas with his six-year-old daughter.

The pair was recaptured by police after tracker dogs found them hiding in weeds on a river bank.

2007: Jeremy Robert Vallis and Leigh Aaron Dalton escaped the Capricornia Correctional Centre low security prison farm where they were serving time for assault and robbery.

They were noticed missing from the Capricornia Correctional Centre at about 10.45pm on August 1, 2007. The pair cut a hole in a fence to escape.

They were caught five days later walking along the Bruce Highway south of Marlborough.

2008: Rodney Rochester, 58, escaped from the Capricornia Correctional Centre work farm after fighting with another prisoner.

He was serving 10 years for attempted murder.

He was caught by police three days later on the Pacific Highway south of Rockhampton.

2009: On March 8, Nathan John Bennett and two other prisoners escaped from the Capricorn Correctional Centre's low-security farm at 4.40am.

The other two prisoners surrendered to police shortly afterwards at 5.30am. At 2.20pm police located Bennett at an associate's home in Campbell Street, Rockhampton.

2012: Jason Hardie was in jail for car theft and stealing when he escaped from the Capricornia Correctional Centre in June 2012.

He spent almost four weeks on the run, stealing jewellery, a car and petrol along the way.

After fleeing custody, Hardie first snuck into a Rockhampton house where he took more $6100 in jewellery and keys to a blue Subaru, which he drove south.

He was bitten by a police dog during his arrest in Oxley, Brisbane.

Hardie's mother, Sheridan Leigh Hardie, was charged with unlawful use of a red Mitsubishi Magna after she allegedly took the car without the owner's permission and used it to help Jason escape.

2014: Tony Dwaine Morgan, serving a life sentence for murder, and Bradley Thomas Kuhl, serving six years for robbery, escaped Capricornia Correctional Centre on April 13, 2014 after lifting up a section of fencing in the low-security area of the facility.

They were recaptured on April 16 shortly after they were spotted buying beers at the Cawarral Tavern.

They were taken into custody after a high-speed chase on Emu Park Rd.

2016: Kevin Andrew O'Connor escaped in March 2016, after last being seen playing tennis at the Capricornia Correctional Centre.

He was caught in the Emerald area after six days on the run.

O'Connor was serving 11 months 13 days for several offences including drug possession and producing drugs.