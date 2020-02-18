Prison drug smuggler resentenced

A PRISONER who convinced his girlfriend to smuggle drugs in to prison breached a probation order he received for the offence with 21 convictions including drugs.

Daniel Frederick Smith, 30, was sentenced in Rockhampton District Court on Friday after breaching a probation order handed down on December 14, 2017 by Judge Michael Burnett for supplying drugs in a correctional centre.

Judge Burnett said Smith’s counsel had persuaded him Smith had undergone rehabilitation efforts which would be undone by spending time in prison.

Crown prosecutor Will Slack outlined the original offending.

“While in prison, Smith convinced his girlfriend to bring in a restricted substance,” he said.

The court heard Smith didn’t get the chance to carry out the supply before being busted.

Mr Slack said Smith breached the probation order from 2017 when he was convicted and sentenced for 21 offences in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 24, 2020.

He said those offences included drugs, violence, property, fail to appear and weapons.

Mr Slack said five counts were drug possession including methamphetamines, marijuana, oxycodone and fentanyl.

He said during the probation order period, Smith returned ‘dirty’ urine samples after returning from a rehabilitation program in Townsville and he had a poor compliance with reporting.

“He stopped engaging due to a fear he was wanted by police,” Mr Slack said.

The court heard Smith was remanded in custody for five months prior to sentencing, but that was non-declarable time due to the magistrates court sentence which had a parole release of January 24.

Defence lawyer Pierre Lammersdorf said Smith had a “dysfunctional and traumatic upbringing”.

He said there was violence in the home.

Mr Lammersdorf said his father, who was an alcoholic, died when he was 14 and his mother had schizophrenia.

He said Smith started using heroin when he was 14 years old and also struggles with the pokies.

Mr Lammersdorf said Smith had worked in the meatworks and general labouring industries with potential employment upon his prison release at a butcher shop in New South Wales.

Judge Burnett resentenced Smith to 13 months prison with immediate parole release.

“Plainly you need assistance with your rehabilitation because of your tendency to return to drug use,” he said.