Prison escape accused also faces burglary, car theft charges

A PRISONER from Mackay accused of doing the dash while undertaking community work seems set to plead guilty to the charges against him, his lawyer has indicated.

Levi James Brown (right) appeared in Mackay Magistrates Court over videolink from prison on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old man faces quite an extensive array of allegations - 32 in total, according to court documents.

That includes escaping lawful custody at Rockhampton on June 4, while in the custody of Capricornia Correctional Centre.

Police allege Brown fled from Rockhampton Showground on the day, before going on the run and dodging arrest.

Brown was arrested by police at Habana on June 18 in relation to the allegations.

Other charges include the arson of a vehicle, seven counts of entering premises and committing indictable offences and seven counts of entering dwellings and committing indictable offences (burglary), accompanying six counts of unlawful use of a vehicle (car theft).

Additionally, Brown faces allegations he defrauded businesses five times by failing to pay for goods, that he failed to stop a vehicle for police three times, dangerously operated a vehicle three times, and that he entered a dwelling with intent.

On Wednesday, defence solicitor Phillip Moore said she was seeking instructions from her client on how his case should proceed.

Mr Moore indicated to Magistrate Scott Luxton that it was likely the case would be allocated for sentence in coming weeks.

"Your honour, I'm just taking instructions,” he explained.

"I expect that the matter can be set down, but I need to take instructions in response to a submission (to the prosecution).”

Mr Luxton did not take any pleas from Brown during the case's morning mention.

Brown's case was adjourned to November 7.

Meanwhile, another man, Nelson Jack Kepa, has already been sentenced for escaping custody at Rockhampton Showgrounds on June 4.

Kepa received a head sentence of 15 months imprisonment for his escape and five other offences.

He will be eligible for parole on November 23.