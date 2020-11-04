Prison for man who attempted to hold up Rocky pharmacy

A YOUNG man who has only spent seven months out of jail during his adult life attempted an armed robbery of a pharmacy and stole cash from a Subway restaurant.

He had only been released on parole seven days prior to the offending at Stockland

Rockhampton and claimed he did it for his relative.

Timothy Richard Adidi, 21, pleaded guilty on November 3 in Rockhampton District Court to one count of attempted armed robbery and one of enter premise and steal.

Crown prosecutor Tiffany Lawrence said Adidi’s eight-page criminal record included 11 appearances for 54 different offences including burglary, property offences, drugs and assault occasioning bodily harm in company.

Defence barrister Ross Lo Monaco said his client had only spent six or seven months in the community since September 2017.

He said Adidi claimed he carried out the offences to help his cousin brother Roy Brown who was heavily addicted to drugs.

A cousin brother is a close male relative of one’s own generation.

“He accepts it was stupid and wrong,” Mr Lo Monaco said.

Adidi entered the Priceline Pharmacy store at Stockland Rockhampton at 9am on November 14, 2019.

He placed a plastic bag on the counter and demanded the shop assistant to put money in it.

Adidi then walked behind the counter, rummaged through drawers, pulled a sharpened wooden stick out and pointed it towards the shop assistant.

After she stepped backwards, Adidi continued rummaging and trying to find cash.

When he failed to locate money, he left Priceline Pharmacy and entered Subway on Blanchard St, jumped the unattended counter and stole $180 cash from the till.

Both shops captured Adidi’s offending on CCTV with the Priceline Pharmacy offence played in court.

Adidi was located later that day seated outside the Oxford Hotel in East St having a drink.

Mr Lo Monaco said Adidi had a dysfunctional upbringing being separated from his five siblings when he was two and lived with an aunt for 10 years.

He said he had been offered a scholarship in 2016 at the Aboriginal Performing Arts Centre in Brisbane to undertaken studies in traditional dance.

Mr Lo Monaco said Adidi had outstanding charges before the courts and ran into peers when he returned Rockhampton to finalise the court matters.

He said by September 2017, Adidi was back in jail and while the position was still available to him when he was released on parole in 2018, he never turned up at the centre.

Mr Lo Monaco said while Adidi had been held on remand for this offending, he had been placed on a mental health plan and was keen to do some courses in prison before parole release.

Judge William Everson sentenced Adidi to 3.5 years prison, declared 354 days presentence custody and set parole eligibility for January 15, 2021.

