Prison for man with ‘appalling’ history of traffic offending

A MAN with 16 disqualified driving convictions on his history has been jailed for his latest offence, where he rode a motorbike to work, dropping off a colleague on his way.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police observed Rawlings on a blue motorbike pull out in front of them on Gordon St at speed about 12.15pm on September 14, but lost sight of him on Berserker St.

However, Ms King said police located Rawlings in the driveway of a Sharples St residence a short time later, dropping off a passenger.

She said checks revealed Rawlings had been disqualified from driving on October 10, 2019, for 36 months. He had also been sentenced to six months prison with immediate parole on that day.

Ms King said other checks revealed the motorbike’s registration had expired in October 2013 which meant it was also uninsured.

She said Rawlings told police he had purchased the bike four months prior and had not registered it.

Defence lawyer Jodi Brown said her client was heading to work that day.

She said he normally got a lift with a colleague but was unable to that day.

Ms Brown said Rawlings had stopped at the residence to drop a colleague off who had just finished work.

She said he had only recently found work as a concreter and was saving money to buy tools for his trade.

Ms Brown said he also cared part time for his elderly mother.

She said he had been in touch with Alcohol Tobacco and Other Drugs Services for help with rehabilitation and had sold all of his vehicles, purchasing a motorised bicycle to assist him with transport.

Ms Brown said he was also paying off his $4000 State Penalties Enforcement Registry debt.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said Rawlings’ history showed he received an 18-month prison term for exactly the same offending in 1998.

“You have an absolutely appalling history,” he said.

Mr Schubert said the history included 16 prior convictions for disqualified driving, along with convictions for drink driving and unlicensed driving.

“Your offending to date shows absolute contempt for orders of this court,” he said.

Mr Schubert sentenced Rawlings to 12 months prison with parole release on January 27, 2021, and disqualified him for a further two years.