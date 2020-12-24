Menu
Crime

Prison inmate appeals sentence from Yeppoon magistrate

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
24th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
A ROCKHAMPTON prison inmate has appealed to have his sentence reduced.

Numaka Dowling has filed an appeal in the Rockhampton District Court with the Queensland Police Service.

The appeal relates to two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, for which he was charged on March 15, 2020.

Mr Dowling was sentenced in the Yeppoon Magistrates Court on October 29 by Magistrate Jason Schubert.

According to the appeal, for one charge he was given 15 months probation and $500 compensation and for the second charge he was ordered to three months imprisonment with a 15 month suspension and $1000 compensation.

Standard probation as per terms was ordered and convictions recorded.

Mr Dowling has written in the appeal the “sentence imposed was manifestly excessive” and the “sentencing magistrate did not adequately consider issues of parity”.

Mr Dowling’s forwarding address for the appeal was the Capricornia Correctional Centre.

No defence has yet been filed.

