Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Seven officers from Capricornia Correctional Centre were charged after the state’s corruption watchdog completed an investigation into the jail.
Seven officers from Capricornia Correctional Centre were charged after the state’s corruption watchdog completed an investigation into the jail.
News

Prison officer’s CCC court case delayed

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
9th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A ROCKHAMPTON prison officer has pleaded guilty to a charge laid by the Crime and Corruption Commission but his matter could not proceed in court on Friday.

Arthur Edward Aspinall appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court facing one count of disclosing confidential document(s).

Aspinall was one of seven officers from Capricornia Correctional Centre charged after the state’s corruption watchdog completed an investigation into the jail.

In court on Friday, Aspinall’s solicitor Brian McGowran consented to an adjournment but he wanted it noted that his client was pleading guilty.

The reason Aspinall’s matter did not proceed centred on acting magistrate Mark Morrow wanting surety that it could be dealt with under that jurisdiction.

Neither police prosecutor Julie Marsden nor Mr McGowran could guide Mr Morrow to his satisfaction so the case was adjourned for a fortnight.

Mr Morrow indicated the quandary could be “easily solved” if he went and looked it up “but that might take me an hour”.

Ms Marsden said she’d been instructed to seek an adjournment.

“Given the sensitive nature of the matter, Your Honour, I don’t want to be involved in leading you into error, so I would prefer an adjournment to satisfy everybody that the matter has been dealt with appropriately,” she said.

The matter was adjourned to December 20.

capricornia correctional centre crime and corruption commission rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Latest progress update on the Stanage Bay road upgrade

        premium_icon Latest progress update on the Stanage Bay road upgrade

        News After lobbying hard for money in Canberra, Mayor Ludwig explains what’s next for Stanage Bay Road.

        Flowing good research leads a pathway to PhD success

        premium_icon Flowing good research leads a pathway to PhD success

        News He researched CQ water systems including Baffle Ck and Fitzroy River

        On eve of his CQ visit, Albo shares vision for our democracy

        premium_icon On eve of his CQ visit, Albo shares vision for our democracy

        News Opposition leader Anthony Albanese explains what needs to change to restore...

        Man cut from wreckage after vehicle rolls on Cap Coast

        premium_icon Man cut from wreckage after vehicle rolls on Cap Coast

        News Two of the occupants got free but QFES were called in to cut a man out.