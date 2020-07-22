Prison sentence for stealing a $2000 MacBook and phone

Zacchus Norman Warner pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to six counts of fraud, and one count each of attempted fraud, enter premises and commit indictable offence and receive tainted property. Picture: istock

A ROCKHAMPTON man with a 20-page criminal history was sentenced to a term of imprisonment after committing a string of fraud offences and taking people’s property.

Zacchus Norman Warner, 46, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on July 13 to six counts of fraud, and one count each of attempted fraud, enter premises and commit indictable offence and receive tainted property.

Police prosecutor Casparus Schoeman said Warner had a long criminal history with like offences.

“He continues to offend in a like nature and has received all matters of sentences available,” Mr Schoeman said.

He said the most serious offence was the enter premises on June 19 where Warner had taken a MacBook, worth $2000, and mobile phone.

He said Warner had also taken a wallet out of a vehicle on a separate occasion.

The court heard Warner had committed the offences whilst on parole. No restitution was sought.

Warner’s defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said an application had been made for Mimosa Creek Healing Centre in Woorabinda for her client to gain the help and assistance he needed.

“He understands what he did was wrong and is sorry for what has happened,” she said.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale told Warner it was unacceptable to keep committing offences.

“You’re the only one that can make the decision about where you want to spend the rest of your years, surely you don’t want it to be in prison,” she said.

“Get help, take steps and make that decision that when you get out you are not coming back and that means not helping yourself to people’s property and giving into temptation where you see something lying around.”

Warner was sentenced to imprisonment for 12 months with parole eligibility set for September 28. One day was declared as time served. Criminal convictions were recorded.