Prison sentence for unlicensed drive on drugs

A FORMER asbestos remover received terms of imprisonment after he was busted with dangerous drugs.

Dale Ashley Mccabe pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday to driving unlicensed while a drug was in his system, possessing marijuana and methamphetamine as well as possessing a water pipe and two glass pipes used to smoke the drugs.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police intercepted Mccabe, who had marijuana and methamphetamine in his system, driving along Musgrave St on June 10 at 9.27pm.

Mr Rumford said checks revealed he previously held a learner’s licence which he no longer had as of December 22, 2016.

On June 28 police executed a search warrant at a home on High St, where they found one water pipe, two glass pipes and a pair of scissors, which all showed signs of being used to smoke a dangerous drug.

Police also found a clip seal bag containing 0.5g of methamphetamine, 28g of marijuana in a red tin container and a clip seal bag containing 2.4g of marijuana leaf head.

Mr Rumford said Mccabe told police he used the water pipe to smoke marijuana, the glass pipes to smoke methamphetamine and the scissors to cut marijuana in preparation for smoking.

He said he told police he didn’t know how the methamphetamine ended up in his room.

Duty lawyer Rowan King said the 29-year-old started taking drugs at 15, methamphetamine at 21.

He said he had been attending the Salvation Army first steps program and no longer associated with his former drug associates.

Mccabe was fined $950 and disqualified from driving for six months.

He was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment with immediate parole.