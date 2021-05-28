Menu
Police have seized $500,000 worth drugs and charged 17 people including a prisoner as part of an operation into drug trafficking.
Crime

Prisoner among 17 charged in drug operation

Danielle Buckley
28th May 2021 3:30 PM
A prisoner has been charged alongside 16 others and $500,000 worth of drugs and property seized as part of an operation targeting drug trafficking.

Detectives from the Corrective Services Investigation Unit have charged the group with 45 charges after search warrants were executed this week across Brisbane, Caboolture and the Gold Coast.

Police allegedly found methamphetamine, cannabis, steroids and pharmaceutical drugs and a stolen vehicle totalling $500,000.

The arrests were made as part of Operation Sierra Yellow - which ran over 12 months and focused on the supply of dangerous drugs within prisons and the community.

A 69-year-old Sandgate woman was arrested and charged with one count of trafficking dangerous drugs and four counts of supplying dangerous drugs within a correctional facility.

She will appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on June 29.

A male prisoner was charged for his role in trafficking and supplying drugs within correctional centres.

The remaining 15 people have been charged with drug and property related offences and will appear in court over the next two weeks.

