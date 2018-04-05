Menu
Crime

Prisoner busted driving unlicensed before escape from jail

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
5th Apr 2018 3:34 PM

ONE of the men accused of escaping Capricorn Correctional Centre in January was also found driving unlicensed on Bolsover St a month earlier.

Jermaine Lee Anderson, 30, appeared by video link in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court this afternoon.

Anderson entered pleas of guilty to one charge of contravening a direction by a police officer on December 31, one of driving while disqualified also on December 31 and one of escape from custody.

However, he pleaded not guilty to a possession of a drug utensil charge which was not what he had originally instructed his lawyer. Anderson's sentencing adjourned until March 12.

Police will allege Anderson used a wheelie bin and doona to hop over the electrified fence of Capricornia Correctional Centre on January 28.

He had allegedly escaped with fellow prisoner Brian Illington Trent Tapim. Tapim was recaptured at a cane property in Oakenden, near Mackay, the next day.

