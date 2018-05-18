Menu
Police generic arrest. 28 July 2017
Prisoner flees from custody in Rockhampton Court House

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
18th May 2018 10:29 AM

A MAN has just fled custody from inside the Rockhampton courthouse.

The 24-year-old had just been sentenced to six months jail with parole release after two months in custody.

He had failed to report as required by a court order

After Magistrate Cameron Press left the courtroom, the offender was waiting at the bar table until police officers arrive to take him into custody.

As officers exited the dock area to take him into custody, he fled the courtroom.

The officers chased after him, calling out for him to stop.

They caught him at the security desk and he was placed on the ground while they searched him and placed him in restraints.

The fleeing occurred about 9.40am.

More to follow.

