Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Alek Brumby, 30, has escaped from an Alice Springs correctional facility.
Alek Brumby, 30, has escaped from an Alice Springs correctional facility.
News

Prisoner found after hours on the run

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
15th Jun 2021 10:20 AM | Updated: 11:01 AM

Northern Territory Police have thanked the public for their help in finding a man they say escaped from a prison on Monday.

Police say Alek Brumby, 30, escaped from the reintegration facility at the Alice Springs Correctional Centre at 6.30pm.

While Brumby was not considered a risk to public safety, police initially said anyone who saw him should not approach him but rather contact them.

Police had been conducting several lines of inquiry into the man’s whereabouts, but Brumby was eventually found at a property south of the Gap on Tuesday morning.

“General duties officers, together with members of Strike Force Viper, located and arrested the man without incident, “ NT Police said in a statement.

“Police would like to thank members of the public for their assistance.”

Originally published as Prisoner found after hours on the run

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $85K shade shelter installed at North Rocky park

        Premium Content $85K shade shelter installed at North Rocky park

        Council News The park was closed for several weeks during construction.

        Police issue missing child alert for 12 yo boy

        Police issue missing child alert for 12 yo boy

        News He was last seen in the vicinity of Park Street, Yeppoon around 3.30pm on Friday...

        WATCH LIVE: St Brendan’s V Shalom in Payne Cup, Cowboys comp

        Premium Content WATCH LIVE: St Brendan’s V Shalom in Payne Cup, Cowboys comp

        Rugby League Qld schoolboys rugby league: Catch the two games live on this website.

        Two crashes on the same CQ highway stretch on the same day

        Premium Content Two crashes on the same CQ highway stretch on the same day

        News The truck driver was able to free himself from the vehicle