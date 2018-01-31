Prisoner on the run more than 80 hours after jail breakout

Authorities are still searching for Jermain Lee Anderson who broke out of the Capricornia Correctional Centre on Sunday. It's alleged Anderson escaped with Brian Illington Trent Tapim.

ESCAPED Rockhampton prisoner Jermaine Lee Anderson is still on the run, more than 80 hours after breaking out of the Capricornia Correctional Centre.

Anderson allegedly using a wheelie bin and doona to jump the fence at the jail's farm facility to escape in the early hours of Sunday.

Police are working to re-capture the 30-year-old Rockhampton man after his alleged accomplice, Brian Illington Trent Tapim, was found naked and arrested on a property near Mackay on Monday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey has urged anyone with information about Anderson's whereabouts to come forward.

He said Anderson had relatives and associates "all over the place”.

Anderson is described as:

Height 178 cm

178 cm Weight 66 kg

66 kg Complexion Medium

Medium Eyes Hazel

Hazel Facial hair beard

beard Hair Dark brown

Dark brown Tattoos Coloured Southern Cross Star on neck

Anyone who sights the prisoner is urged to immediately call police, or contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.