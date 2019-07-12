Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Prisoner with injured foot runs from police

by KATE KYRIACOU
12th Jul 2019 5:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PRISONER with an infected foot made a brief dash for freedom before he was cornered in the roof cavity of a nearby home by the police dog squad.

The man had been picked up by police on a return to prison warrant but was also wanted for burglary offences.

He was taken to the Prince Charles Hospital so doctors could look at his injured foot but the man managed to flee from the emergency department.

The man was on the run for only an hour when the dog squad tracked him to a nearby unit complex in Wallace St, Chermside.

Officers found the man hiding in the roof cavity and convinced him to come down.

editors picks prison queensland crime

Top Stories

    Living alone at 57-years-old leads to using methamphetamines

    premium_icon Living alone at 57-years-old leads to using methamphetamines

    Crime He had small bag of white crystal substance on the passenger seat

    Victims of Crime Qld is 'not a compensation scheme'

    premium_icon Victims of Crime Qld is 'not a compensation scheme'

    Crime Why she has to sue CTP instead of getting Victims of Crime help

    6 things we learned from the Isaac budget

    premium_icon 6 things we learned from the Isaac budget

    Council News Isaac Regional Council budget breakdown

    WATCH: Take a ride on Gold Rush Hill Sprint course

    premium_icon WATCH: Take a ride on Gold Rush Hill Sprint course

    Motor Sports 110 teams to race the clock on Mount Morgan Range this weekend