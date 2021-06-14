Prisoners cause $53k damage to Ipswich jail in riot

TWO prisoners who took part in a destructive riot at a jail just outside Ipswich blamed the stress of living under 'stringent onerous conditions' from an ongoing lockdown imposed during the COVID-19 crisis.

Destruction caused by their rampage and that of another inmate caused in excess of $50,000 damage to Borallon Correctional Centre, just north west of the centre of the city.

The riot started when a tray of food was thrown and pork on the menu may have sparked it.

Borallon Correctional Centre just outside Ipswich.

Going before Ipswich District Court for sentence, the men David Butterworth, 25, from Hervey Bay, and Dylan David Morris, 25, each pleaded guilty to taking part in a riot/mutiny at Ironbark causing unlawful damage on June 9, 2020.

Morris also pleaded guilty to one charge of serious assault on a corrective services officer.

Butterworth appeared in the dock before Judge Brad Farr SC, and Morris from jail via video-link.

Crown prosecutor Amy Stannard said Morris has extensive criminal history and been sentenced previously to a five-year jail term for armed robbery in company with violence.

Nine months of the 16 months that he'd since spent in jail could be declared as time served on the jail related offences.

Ms Stannard said Butterworth had been sentenced previously to a six-and-a-half year jail term by Hervey Bay District Court for a malicious act and served more than two years in custody.

LOCAL NEWS: Crane truck hire director jailed for $237k fraud

That crime involved a male being stabbed in the leg with scissors and in the neck with a knife.

Butterworth was later returned to custody after his parole was suspended.

Ms Stannard said that of 17 months since spent in jail, nine months could be declared for the riot offence.

She said the riot started after lunch when Morris went up to a prison officer, called him "a dog c**t" and threw a meal tray and food at him.

The officer was struck in the chest.

The jail was put into lockdown and prisoners directed to return to their cells.

However, three prisoners put clothes over their faces and rioted with windows smashed and items thrown at guards.

Gas and pepper spray had to be used to quell the riot and $53,000 worth of damage was caused, which required 16 days to repair.

Ms Stannard said one prisoner, Brandon John Richards, 26, has already been sentenced for his role in the riot as well as unrelated drug offences involving methylamphetamine.

An Ipswich court heard the riot was started when a prisoner threw a meal tray and food at a prison officer.

He received a 12-month jail term for the riot offence.

"All three men share equal responsibility for the riot," Ms Stannard said.

Defence barrister for Morris, Claire Boothman, said his letter to the court refers to stress and anxiety he suffered at the time due to the COVID-19 lockdown in the prison environment at the time.

"Prisoners were subject to more stringent and onerous conditions due to COVID is one factor to be taken into account," she said.

Ms Boothman said Morris told officers previously that pork on the menu was against his religion but was told that it was "a lifestyle choice" and his food requests were ignored.

She said an 18-month jail penalty was appropriate.

READ MORE: 'This is not Summer Bay': Assault trio's reality check

Defence barrister Cecelia Bernardin said Butterworth grew up in Hervey Bay and struggled in his capacity for learning.

Drug use had been an issue starting with cannabis at 12 and methylamphetamine from 16.

Ms Bernardin said his first child had been born while in jail and Butterworth went through a relationship breakdown and, while no excuse, the COVID lockdown caused a tense situation in jail.

Ms Bernardin said he has the best intentions to stay off dangerous drugs when released.

After the riot Butterworth spent two weeks in detention followed by six months in maximum security at Woodford Correctional Centre unable to see anyone other than guards.

A cell corridor inside Borallon Correctional Centre.

Judge Brad Farr SC said Morris has a disgraceful criminal behaviour.

"It was appalling behaviour with over $53,000 in damage. Very serious," he said.

Morris received 18-months jail for the riot charge and three months (concurrent) for the assault.

He is immediately eligible to begin his parole application, with the court told of the long delays for applications to be dealt with.

Judge Farr said Butterworth has a significant criminal history and been an enthusiastic participant in the riot.

"I've been told you want to change your life dramatically. The test will be when you get out as until then it is just hot air," he said.

Butterworth was sentenced to 12-months jail after Judge Farr took into account the nine months already spent in custody.

He was also given immediate eligibility to begin his parole application.

DON'T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

Read more stories by Ross Irby here.