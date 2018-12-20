Menu
Offbeat

Prisoners fill sandbags for major storm events

Annie Perets
by
20th Dec 2018 2:33 PM
AS RESIDENTS braced for the worst last weekend in anticipation of a major deluge, prisoners at the Maryborough Correctional Centre were busy filling sandbags.

Prisoners recently filled 5000 sandbags to be used by emergency services.

The bags were filled by the centre's landscaping team, which includes two groups of eleven prisoners.

A Queensland Corrective Services spokesman said prisoners feel a sense of pride from the work they do. 

"This is just one of many ways prisoners are given an opportunity to use their time productively, and give back and be of value to the community they have offended against," the spokesman said.

"Keeping the prisoners occupied as part of a structure day also helps contribute to a safer prison."

"Being part of a team means the prisoners will learn life and vocational skills that will assist them with getting a job once released, which is key in reducing re-offending and keeping the community safe."

Prisoners can apply to work in one of many areas within the centre and based on their behaviour and ability to follow direction, they are allocated to an appropriate work stream.

